Carlito on taking Bron Breakker’s spear and whether it’s painful, whether he was surprised that his WWE run ended, wishes he had been written out

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Carlito

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

Did the WWE release come as a surprise? “No, because my contract expired.”

But they could have renewed it? “They could have renewed it, but I never went to them. They never came to me. So we never spoke or anything. I just was ready for whatever. I kind of shot myself in the foot because I signed the shorter deal and the usual. So I guess I bet against myself.”

Could you have been like, I would prefer some more time. Did you sign for a year? “I signed for two years. They wanted me for three, and I signed for two because I didn’t think it was gonna go as good as it did. So, as I said, I bet against myself, and I would have got an extra year, and then my contract would expire. But ended up losing a year. But that’s all right.”

You were part of such a great thing with Judgment Day. It was surprising that just all of a sudden you’re not there. “I still had two weeks left. I just wish they would have written me off somehow. That’s the only thing that I didn’t like. I’m a professional bro, not being in WWE is not the end of the world. So I was like, I’ll gladly come in, and you didn’t want my services, just write me off and I’ll ride off into the sunset.”

That week where you were already released, then R-Truth gets released. There was a lot of anger from fans. You guys were the main focus of the comedic angles, and for that week, you’re both gone. Were you feeling the love during that time? “Yeah. That’s going back to why I signed the short deal. I wanted people to care when I was going to leave the company. So I felt that people cared, it was great. People cared when I left. So I didn’t want to be those guys that, towards the end, you don’t see him on TV, and then he gets released or this contract expires, but nobody even notices. So I was glad that people noticed.”

Was there any conversation about bringing you back? “No, it was no conversation, either way. I never spoke to them, they never spoke to me, just kind of let it run out.”

Bron Breakker broke you in half with that spear! “Yeah, he’s fast, and it still hurts today [Laughs]. But I’m glad everyone had a little viral moment there. I saw the memes, it was funny.”

Was it painful? “Wrestling-wise, painful? Yeah, it’s not great. I mean, I don’t recommend it to everybody, but yeah, I survived.”