By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair signed with the WME agency. Variety reports that the agency will “build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more.” Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Belair is a talented performer and it’s a wise move to find representation to help with her wrestling career and non-wrestling ventures.