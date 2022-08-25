What's happening...

Vince McMahon and John Cena meet for a birthday dinner

August 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon was spotted out for his 77th birthday dinner with a famous friend on Wednesday night. TMZ ran photos of the former WWE Chairman and CEO, who was accompanied by an unidentified woman, meeting at the Waverly Inn with John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. Check out the photos at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Vince actually covered his face while being photographed as he exited the restaurant. The story noted that Vince’s wife Linda was not present. Gee, big surprise.

