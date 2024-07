CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre posted a photo of himself with AEW’s Jack Perry together on social media today.

It’s a real photo, cry us a river pic.twitter.com/XSm1RCNB35 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 25, 2024

Powell’s POV: Hilarious. I hope CM Punk also had a good laugh over McIntyre’s latest online gag.