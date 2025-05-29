AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show, potential late start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander in a qualifier for the four-way match for the AEW International Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens in an eliminator match

-Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero in a qualifier for the four-way match for the AEW International Championship

-Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle Fletcher, and Roderick Strong

Powell’s POV: Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Championship in a four-way on Fyter Fest on June 4. Collision was taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Collision will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and Max at 10:30CT/11:30ET (or after the NBA game). If the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks tonight to end their series, Collision will air at its usual 7CT/8ET start time. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).