AEW Dynamite preview: The Fyter Fest card for the start of the four-hour block

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Brody King vs. two TBD in a four-way for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: The other two qualifiers for the four-way were set at Wednesday’s Collision taping, but I’m not listing them here for the benefit of readers who want to avoid spoilers. The Collision qualifiers feature Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander, and Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero.

Dynamite will be held in Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom. Collision will air immediately following Dynamite, meaning there will be a four-hour block. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET, and I’ll take over for Collision coverage. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).