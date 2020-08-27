08/27 Dot Net Weekly audio show: The Retribution faction, Roman Reigns returns, Keith Lee debuts on Raw, Renee Young exits WWE, Karrion Kross relinquishes the NXT Title, four-way Ironman match to determine the new champion, NXT TV thoughts, WWE Payback

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: The Retribution faction, Roman Reigns returns, Keith Lee debuts on Raw, Renee Young exits WWE, Karrion Kross relinquishes the NXT Title, four-way Ironman match to determine the new champion, NXT TV thoughts, WWE Payback, and more (79:08)…

Click here for the August 27 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

