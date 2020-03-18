03/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: The Exalted One reveal and another big debut, Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Best Friends, Penelope Ford vs. Riho vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: The Exalted One reveal and another big debut, Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Best Friends, Penelope Ford vs. Riho vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida, and more (28:30)…

Click here for the March 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

