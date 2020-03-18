Matt Hardy’s “Free The Delete” video

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Hardy released the new “Free The Delete” video called “Demascus” that can be viewed below or via Matt Hardy’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: There is an f-bomb included, so keep in mind that the video is NSFW. It was a big night for Hardy, whose next career move was revealed a short time after this video was released (I’ll avoid listing details here for the benefit of those who haven’t watched the Wednesday night shows yet).



