Impact Wrestling Victory Road lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road event.

-Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship.

-Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin for the Impact X Division Championship.

-“The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Havok and Rosemary vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan vs. Moose and W. Morrissey.

-David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo.

-Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju in a No DQ match.

-Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: The show is available tonight on the Impact Plus streaming service at 7CT/8ET. This event and television tapings are being held in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios this weekend. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 23.