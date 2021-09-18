NJPW Strong preview: Saturday night “season premiere”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo in a tables match.

-Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. “Stray Dog Army” Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso.

-Alex Coughlin vs Tomohiro Ishii.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available on Sunday mornings.