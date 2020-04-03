ESPN executive on the possibility of future WrestleMania events airing live on the network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ESPN’s Senior Director of Programming Brent Colborne spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and was asked about the possibility of future WrestleMania events airing live on ESPN. “It’s a great question,” Colborne said. “We’re always open to discussing a lot of different ideas with various leagues, but right now the focus for what we’re doing with WWE is on the short-term.

“We felt like this was a really good content opportunity for us to show these three encores, and a really good promotional opportunity for WWE to help utilize our reach and our brand to create more excitement for WrestleMania this upcoming weekend.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: While acquiring WrestleMania’s live broadcast rights to air on ESPN is a possibility, it seems more likely that ESPN would acquire the pay-per-view rights for its ESPN+ streaming service. Vince McMahon made reference to the possibility of selling WWE’s pay-per-views to a potential streaming partner during the most recent WWE quarter financial conference call. Colborne also spoke about the WWE content that is airing on ESPN, including Sunday’s replay of WrestleMania 35.



