AEW taped weeks of television, Georgia state official attended this week’s taping

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped several weeks of matches for upcoming editions of Dynamite on Wednesday and Thursday in Norcross, Georgia. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that AEW has enough footage taped to fill two hours of weekly television “for weeks if not months if necessary.” The story also states that a Georgia state official attended Thursday’s taping to make sure AEW was abiding by the rules and regulations created to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Read more at PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: The tapings took place in part because Georgia issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect on Thursday night. The story adds that some of the matches taped could be used for AEW Dark if the company is allowed to resume shooting. It’s obviously not an ideal situation, but it’s nice to know that Dynamite will continue to feature first-run content in the weeks ahead.



