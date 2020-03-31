Dark Side of the Ring – Trailer for tonight’s New Jack episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring” episode focuses on the controversial career of New Jack. Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. Check out my interview with the show’s producers on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

