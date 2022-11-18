AEW Full Gear weekend, WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Impact Wrestling Over Drive, WWE live events in Pennsylvania (reports needed), Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Koichiro Kimura

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review of Full Gear beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show includes a pair of Smackdown World Cup tournament matches. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage is live tonight from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show features Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Impact Wrestling Over Drive will be held tonight in Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. The show is headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Impact World Championship. The free preview airs on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card is available via Impact Plus or Fite.TV pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Armory tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its spot shows.

-NXT is Lakeland, Florida at Lakeland Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is in Allentown, Pennsylvania at the PPL Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Street Fight, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Street Fight, and Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) is 47.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) is 33. She worked as Skyler Moon in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014.