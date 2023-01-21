NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-QT Marshall vs. Kenta

-Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.