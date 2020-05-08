WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, advertised pro wrestling dates, Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Akebono Taro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Money in the Bank will air on the WWE Network and pay-per-view on Sunday. The show will feature a pair of MITB ladder matches that were taped at WWE Headquarters and took place simultaneously. Join me for my live review of WWE MITB beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review of the event hosted by Jake Barnett and I late Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped on April 25 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature final hype for the Money in the Bank event. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was originally scheduled to be held in London England at the 02 Arena. The event has been pushed back to Friday, October 9. All tickets for tonight’s show will be honored on the new date, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

-Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to be held in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. The event is cancelled, meaning refunds are available at the point of purchase.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. They also have a Japanese tour listed for early July. There’s obviously no telling whether they or anyone else will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event will be May 20 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. The next listed show with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-NJPW has cancelled the Best of the Super Juniors tour, meaning they will not have any shows through at least June 6.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s next listed date is Never Say Never on July 16 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom. The Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium that was scheduled for June 12 has been pushed back to June 5, 2021.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) is 35.

-Io Shirai (Masami Odate) is 30.

-Akebono Taro (Chadwick Rowan) is 51. He faced Big Show at WrestleMania 21.



