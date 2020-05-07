AEW Dynamite viewership for the live show headlined by a tag team street fight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 732,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 693,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 663,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 12th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 33rd in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

