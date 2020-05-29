WWE Total Bellas and Matt Striker’s “Labor Of Love” on Fox viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE’s Total Bellas reality show delivered 447,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 533,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

-The “Labor Of Love” reality show that includes pro wrestling personality Matt Striker drew 1.129 viewers in the overnight numbers. Last week’s season premiere edition scored 890,000 viewers. The final viewership count was not available as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 27th in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. The Labor Of Love show was up in total viewership, but still performed poorly compared to other network programming. I’m surprised that Fox hasn’t had WWE play up Striker’s involvement in the series during Smackdown.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

