(Updated) WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title tournament semifinal matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Elias in an Intercontinental Title tournament semifinal match.

-Daniel Bryan vs Jeff Hardy in an Intercontinental Title tournament semifinal match.

-Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville.

-A Moment of Bliss with New Day.

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



