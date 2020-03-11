City of Tampa says WrestleMania is currently planned to proceed as scheduled, Thursday meeting could lead to change

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The City of Tampa Twitter page responded to a question from a fan asking about the status of WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to be held on April 5 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. “Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule,” reads a statement that can be read in full below.

Powell’s POV: A Tampa media report indicated that city officials will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of cancelling or postponing the city’s major events. In other words, nothing is official despite the post on the city’s Twitter page.

Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed. — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 11, 2020

.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing “major” events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend’s River O’Green fest isn’t likely to be canceled. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 10, 2020



