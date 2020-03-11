What's happening...

City of Tampa says WrestleMania is currently planned to proceed as scheduled, Thursday meeting could lead to change

March 11, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The City of Tampa Twitter page responded to a question from a fan asking about the status of WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to be held on April 5 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. “Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule,” reads a statement that can be read in full below.

Powell’s POV: A Tampa media report indicated that city officials will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of cancelling or postponing the city’s major events. In other words, nothing is official despite the post on the city’s Twitter page.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Will March 11, 2020 @ 4:52 pm

    A news anchors tweet is not a “Tampa media report”. It’s one guy.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.