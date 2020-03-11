ROH announces two NJPW stars for War of the Worlds tour

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced today that Kenta and Tomohiro Ishii will appear on the War of the Worlds tour. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The tour runs May 6 in Buffalo, May 7 in Toronto, May 9 in Kalamazoo, and concludes on May 10 in Chicago. Of course, the coronavirus outbreak could causes massive changes, which is especially worth noting given that ROH is advertising talent from Japan where NJPW has not run a show yet this month due to coronavirus concerns.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

