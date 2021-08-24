WWE Raw viewership tops two million viewers for the SummerSlam fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.067 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.857 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .55 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.152 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.094 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.956 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The NFL preseason game between the Saints and Jaguars drew 3.336 million viewers for ESPN. The August 24, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.028 million viewers for the night after SummerSlam.