WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for their World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash

-Sol Ruca signs her contract to join the Raw roster

-Oba Femi’s open challenge

-Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page and Rusev

-Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

-Asuka and Iyo Sky have a sit-down conversation before meeting at Backlash

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).