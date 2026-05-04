Progress Wrestling “Super Strong Style 16, Day 2” results (5/4): Vetter’s review of the final matches of the Super Strong Style 16 men’s and women’s tournaments

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Super Strong Style 16, Day 2”

May 4, 2026, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

There are both women’s and men’s tournaments running simultaneously. The quarterfinals for both tournaments were held on Sunday. Check out my review of Super Strong Style 16, Day 1. The semifinals and finals will take place on this show.

* Like Sunday’s show, the lighting seems especially poor — wrestlers can vanish into shadows in the corner of the ring. However, the sound issues that plagued the entire Sunday event were resolved today, so that’s a plus at least.

1. Rhio vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a semifinal tournament match. An intense lockup to open, and they traded rollups early on. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rhio hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall, then a series of clotheslines in the corner. Shotzi hit a rolling Koppo Kick and a headscissors takedown, then her 619 and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. She hit a snap suplex, flipping Rhio into the turnbuckles. Shotzi snapped Rhio’s arm in the ropes. They fought on the floor, and yes, it’s really hard to see them.

They got back into the ring with Shotzi tying up the left arm. Rhio hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00, but she continued to sell the pain in her arm. Rhio tied her in a straitjacket choke. Shotzi hit a missile dropkick and her rolling cannonball in the corner, then a dive through the ropes at 10:30, crashing into Rhio. In the ring, Rhio hit a spinning kick to the jaw, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a series of kicks. Rhio hit an Air Raid Crash at 13:00.

Shotzi hit a Frankensteiner! She hit her Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Rhio hit a Samoa Joe-style Muscle Buster, then a Package Piledriver for the clean pin. I fully expected Rhio to win, but that was really sharp action.



Rhio defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 15:11 to advance to the finals.

2. Charles Crowley vs. Jay Joshua in a semifinal tournament match. Crowley again has several helium balloons. Jay attacked him from behind, and we’re underway. They brawled to the floor as a commentator noted we haven’t had a bell yet. Jay slammed him on the ring apron. Crowley suplexed him on the floor! They got in the ring and we got the bell at 1:14. Crowley hit an X-Factor faceplant. Jay hit a back suplex and a Spinebuster, then a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex at 2:30, and that popped the crowd.

Joshua hit a release German Suplex, tossing Crowley across the ring. He hit another one. Crowley hit a jumping knee and an F5, and they were both down at 5:00. Crowley, for no reason whatsoever, went and got his balloons. Jay hit a spin kick to drop Crowley, and he popped all the balloons and was booed. Jay mockingly covered Crowley, but then he hit a hard Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 6:30. Crowley hit some slaps. Jay hit a headbutt. Crowley hit a clothesline, then a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 8:00.

Joshua hit another German Suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall. Crowley got his teeth on the ropes. Joshua kicked him in the back of the head. Out of nowhere, Crowley slammed Jay and got the pin! Jay was shocked, but he jumped on Crowley and hit some more punches. Nico Angelo and Connor Mills ran in and helped stomp on Crowley! The heels left; Crowley sold that he may have a ruptured eardrum.

Charles Crowley defeated Jay Joshua at 10:13 (official time of 8:59) to advance to the finals.

3. Kanji vs. Gisele Shaw in a semifinal tournament match. They tied up, and Gisele is taller. They tied up each other’s left arms, then they traded some rollup attempts and had a standoff at 2:30. They shook hands, but then Gisele went for a punch. Kanji dove through the ropes onto Gisele. She went for another one, but Gisele caught her and tossed Kanji into rows of empty chairs at 5:00! Gisele nailed a snap suplex on the hard floor! Ouch! They got back into the ring, and Shaw got a nearfall at 6:30.

Shaw hit a Magic Screw swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shaw hit a spear for a nearfall, then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over the knee at 9:00. Kanji hit a Sabre-style neckbreaker between her ankles, then another, and they were both down. Kanji hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and a clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30. She tied Shaw in an Indian Deathlock on the mat. They traded chops while their legs were still tied together. Kanji switched to a front guillotine choke and cranked on Shaw’s arms, but Gisele powered up!

Gisele hit a piledriver at 13:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Gisele hit a swinging Flatliner, then a Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 15:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Shaw applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Kanji escaped and hit a hard back elbow, and they were both down again. Kanji hit some blows to Shaw’s back and again tied Shaw’s arms behind her back. Kanji got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Gisele hit a Hidden Blade and a running knee for the pin! I didn’t expect that!

Gisele Shaw defeated Kanji at 17:50 to advance to the finals.

4. Charles Sterling vs. Spike Trivet in a semifinal tournament match. Trivet wore a referee shirt, and he looked exactly like our bald referee! Funny. Trivet hit a huracanrana and a clothesline that sent Sterling to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him. He took off the ref shirt and punched Sterling in the jaw, then hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Sterling dropped Spike spine-first on the top turnbuckle! Ouch! They brawled to the floor and vanished completely into the shadows. Grrrr.

Sterling dropped him back-first on the apron, then a second time. In the ring, Sterling hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 3:30, then another one. Trivet snapped Sterling’s fingers, and they traded blows. Trivet hit a Saito Suplex at 6:30. He hit a hard clothesline that dropped Charlie. Sterling hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Trivet sat up, and he had a bloody nose. Spike hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Sterling went for a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it this time.

Spike got some rollups. Sterling pushed the ref in the middle of the ring, and Trivet crashed onto the ref at 10:00. Trivet hit a low blow on Sterling! Bullit jumped in the ring and hit a massive chokeslam on Spike! (Again, Bullit is comparable to Braun Strowman in size!) Sterling hit a uranage for the tainted pin. The crowd wasn’t happy with that finish. Bullit hit Spike over the head with a chair.

Charlie Sterling defeated Spike Trivet at 11:21 to advance to the finals.

* Bullit got on the mic and he “apologized” for his actions, but he said he warned Trivet he was going to do this to him, over and over again. (Bullit’s face and beard are really reminding me of Hugh Morrus today, but also a bit like Drew McIntyre.) Spike got up, and they continued to brawl. Bullit wants a ‘blood debt’ match. “I told you, I’m coming for all of it,” he said, then he turned and left. The commentators agreed they have no idea what a “blood debt” match is, but I’m scared to find out.”

* Session Moth Martina, Gene Munny and Kouga came to the ring to their EDM tune. The commentators are continuing their joke that Munny — who is white — and Kouga — who is of Asian heritage — are twins, and they can barely tell them apart. (It’s hard to believe they pulled Will Kroos into this cartoonish stuff for a couple of years.) Martina got on the mic and said: “It’s a NEW DAY in Progress.” However, the ring announcer, Jerry Bakewell (with his exaggerated mustache and mask), came to the ring. WTF is happening?

5. Gene Munny vs. Jerry Bakewell for the Progress Proteus Title. I truly didn’t know Bakewell wrestles — I usually fast-forward over his mic-work of warming up the crowd before the show and coming out of intermission. Standing switches and shoulder blocks and lots of cartoonish action. Munny hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Jerry hit a huracanrana that popped the commentators. Munny hit a senton at 6:00. Martina grabbed Bakewell and tried to remove his mask.

Munny tied him in the ring curtain. This has gone far longer than it needed to. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Jerry hit a German Suplex at 10:00. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Jerry hit a clothesline, then a forward Finlay Roll and a frog splash for a nearfall. Munny hit a powerbomb at 12:00. (If I had known this match had gone this long, I would have skipped it entirely.) Munny hit a clothesline for the pin. Certainly a candidate for the worst Progress match of the year.

Gene Munny defeated Jerry Bakewell to retain the Progress Proteus Title at 12:39.

* Intermission went about 20 minutes.

6. Skye Smitson and LA Taylor vs. Hollie Barlow and Stephanie Maze. These four women lost the quarterfinal matches on Sunday. Skye and Maze opened; they both dress like legit MMA fighters with plain black tops. Hollie insisted she enter, and she wants the tall Taylor! She charged at Taylor but bounced off her. They did some comedy early on, with Taylor hitting a double shoulder tackle.

Smitson hit a back suplex on Maze. Hollie got in and hit a leg sweep on Smitson and a Samoan Drop at 6:00. Taylor got back in and hit a series of clotheslines. She nailed a Spinebuster on Barlow. Skye and Tayor hit a Magic Killer team swinging slam on Maze for the pin. Decent popcorn match.

Skye Smitson and LA Taylor defeated Hollie Barlow and Stephanie Maze at 7:41.

7. Peter Tihanyi vs. Simon Miller vs. Elijah Blum vs. “Blackheart” Lio Rush. These were the quarterfinal losers in the men’s tournament. Simon slowly approached Lio, who just laughed in his face, and Simon ran to another corner of the ring. Blum then slowly approached Lio, who was slithering in the corner, and he also backed away. Tihanyi hit a running kick on Lio; Lio jumped to his feet, and Peter ran from the ring! Simon and Blum were alone in the ring, and Miller hit a fallaway slam at 2:30.

Simon rubbed Lio’s bald head and pointed out that he’s also bald! They have something in common! Lio bit Simon’s head! (Don’t ask me to explain why this comedy works for me, and the Gene Munny stuff just doesn’t.) Blum and Tihanyi jumped in the ring and attacked Miller and Rush. They hit a team suplex on Simon at 6:30. Lio did some misdirection offense to avoid the wXw guys, who are now established as heels in this match, while the crowd was behind Simon and Lio.

Simon speared Lio and was booed! “Why? Why?” a commentator shouted. Lio hit a spear on Simon, then the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes. He hit one on Blum, too. Tihanyi hit a stunner on Lio at 8:30. Lio hit a Final Hour frog splash for a nearfall. Blum hit a Falcon Arrow. Suddenly, everyone was down at 10:00. Lio hit a spin kick to Blum’s ear, then he dove through the ropes onto Peter on the floor. In the ring, Lio hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Tihanyi for the pin. This crowd LOVED Lio’s dark character.

“Blackheart” Lio Rush defeated Peter Tihanyi, Simon Miller, and Elijah Blum at 11:30.

* Charlie Sterling came to the ring. He demanded to be declared the winner of the tournament via forfeit. The ref was about to award him the win, but Crowley came to the ring!

8. Charlie Sterling vs. Charles Crowley in the Super Strong Style Tournament men’s finale. Sterling attacked at the bell and repeatedly stomped on Crowley. Crowley hit an enzuigiri. Sterling hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Crowley hit a flip dive to the floor at 4:00, and he was fired up! They brawled over to the steps by the stage. Sterling slammed him on the stage and put a foot on Crowley’s chest and celebrated. They returned to the ring, and Sterling hit a DVD on Crowley onto the ring apron at 7:00.

In the ring, Sterling hit a brainbuster and made a lazy cover for a nearfall. He hit a second one. Crowley hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 11:00, earning a “Holy Shit!” chant. In the ring, he hit a Go To Sleep-style knee strike for a believable nearfall. In the ring, Sterling hit a half-nelson suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “You can’t beat him!” Sterling applied a crossface. Crowley hit a DDT. He missed a senton, but he nailed a superkick!

Crowley again got a helium balloon; he turned around and was struck by a superkick! Sterling put him in a Crossface. Crowley’s arm (with the aid of the helium balloon) lifted off the mat. Sterling missed an elbow drop on the balloon; the crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” Silliness. Crowley hit a clothesline at 16:00. Sterling hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a second one for a believable nearfall. Sterling grabbed Crowley’s “clapping monkey” statue, and he teased stomping on it. The crowd chanted, “Save the monkey!”

Suddenly, salt or powder poured out of the statue and all over Sterling’s face! Crowley hit some stunners and got the pin. SOMEHOW THE SCREEN FROZE, and we did NOT get to see the finish to the match! (We can hear the finish and the celebration, but not see it!) Unbelievable — this summarizes the bush league production of this promotion. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!”

Charles Crowley defeated Charlie Sterling to win the men’s Super Strong Style Tournament at 18:53.

* Alexxis Falcon joined commentary!

9. Rhio vs. Gisele Shaw in the Super Strong Style Tournament women’s finale. Shaw struck her at the bell and got a nearfall. Rhio grabbed the left ankle and twisted it, then hit a shotgun dropkick, then an Exploder Suplex. Shaw stomped Rhio’s head into the mat for a nearfall at 2:00. They brawled to the floor and looped the ring. They fought over to the stage steps, and Shaw slammed Rhio’s head onto the steps at 3:30. In the ring, Shaw applied a top hammerlock and kept Rhio grounded. Rhio hit an Air Raid Crash at 6:00, and they were both down.

Rhio fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Rhio hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall, but she sold her arm injury from her prior tournament matches. Shaw hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:30. Shaw hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Rhio hit a series of knee lifts in the ropes, then a flying stunner for a nearfall at 10:30. Gisele hit a backbreaker-and-Flatliner combo for a nearfall at 12:00. Rhio hit a headbutt; Gisele hit a superkick; Rhio hit a stiff clothesline and a package piledriver for the pin! That was really entertaining.

Rhio defeated Gisele Shaw to win the women’s Super Strong Style Tournament at 12:59.

* Falcon stood up on the stage and held up her women’s title. However, numerous women from the back rushed past her to jump into the ring and celebrate with Rhio. Nice visual. Rhio said a few comments, and the crowd chanted “Women’s Wrestling!” as they pounded on the mat. The right way to close this show.

Final Thoughts: It’s sad that this two-day event will be remembered for the numerous production failures. The screen freezing in the final seconds of the men’s tournament finale. A frozen screen in the opener of night one. The lighting issues. The numerous sound issues. If the wrestling weren’t so good, I would give up on this promotion, because the production is just an embarrassment at this point. No, I’m not happy — you invest time into a show over two days, and you are robbed of seeing the finish. Unbelievable. Hopefully, they can reload the main event later with the finish shown.

Rhio-Shaw was easily match of the show. It was hard-hitting and fun. I’ll go with Rhio-Shotzi for second. I really liked the Sterling-Trivet match for third, even with the outside interference. Really, the show was quite good except for the Gene Munny match. The four-way was fun, and crowds are just taking in this new Lio Rush character.

So yes, I vented about the production problems — missing the finish of the tournament finale is unforgivable. If you can overlook the sound, the bad lighting, and the frozen screens, there is some really good wrestling here.