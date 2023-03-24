03/24 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander forced to vacate the Impact World Championship, Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer, Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Deaner, Kon, and Angels, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans, Moose and Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander forced to vacate the Impact World Championship, Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer, Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Deaner, Kon, and Angels, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans, Moose and Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango, and more (22:48)…

Click here for the March 24 Impact Wrestling audio review.

