3/24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Dominik Mysterio confronting his family, Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight, The KO Show with Sami Zayn as a guest, Intercontinental Title match contract signing with Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,231)

Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aired live March 24, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunion along with footage from their brawl with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso on Monday’s Raw… The Smackdown opening aired…

Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the penultimate edition of Smackdown before WrestleMania 39. He was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser (w/Giovanni Vinci). Cody’s entrance was televised while Kaiser was already in the ring. Paul Heyman walked onto the stage about a minute into the match heading into the first commercial break. [C]

An ad for Raw added a Miz TV segment with Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita as the guests.

Cody went for a springboard move, but Kaiser cut him off on the ropes and went on the offensive. A “Cody” chant broke out. Vinci hit Cody with a cheap shot from the floor while the referee was tied up with Kaiser. Cody eventually started to rally and set up for CrossRhodes.

Cody released Kaiser when he spotted Solo Sikoa walk out and join Heyman on the stage. Kaiser took a distracted Rhodes to ringside and ran him into the ring steps while Heyman and Sikoa walked closer to the ring. [C]

Cody set up for CrossRhodes, but Kaiser escaped and rolled him up for a two count. Cody came right back with the Cody Cutter and then played to the crowd. Cody hit CrossRhodes and then covered Kaiser for the three count…

Cody Rhodes defeated Ludwig Kaiser in 16:35.

After the match, Heyman and Sikoa climbed onto the apron. Heyman motioned for Sikoa to stay put and then told Cody that he’s owed an apology. Heyman entered the ring and said the ring announcer did a lousy job of the announcement. “I think she’s from Las Vegas,” Heyman said for easy heat.

Heyman delivered his own announcement for Cody winning his match and then added that it was the very same Cody who saw a giant pothole in front of him. Heyman explained that Rhodes will face Sikoa on Monday’s Raw. Heyman said that if Rhodes survives the match, then all roads lead to Roman Reigns.

Heyman announced that Reigns would appear on next week’s Smackdown to see Rhodes one more time. Heyman tossed the mic to Cody, who asked if Heyman was moving the goal posts for him. Cody assumed he was supposed to decline the match, but he beat Seth Rollins “with half my body hanging off.”

Cody once again stated that Sikoa isn’t ready, which led to the crowd chanting, “You’re not ready.” Cody said that after Sikoa finds out he’s not ready, Reigns will find out at WrestleMania that he’s not ready either…

Cole announced that Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship will be the opening match on WrestleMania Saturday. Cole played it up as Cena kicking off WrestleMania weekend…

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was shown walking backstage. Cole said she would appear live after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A longer than anticipated match between Cody and Kaiser, but the presence of Heyman and Sikoa created a logical need for the match to go as long as it did. I like the approach of Cody being the fighting challenger who is having competitive matches and isn’t backing down from Sikoa just days away from the WrestleMania main event. I also like the hook of announcing that Cena will open the WrestleMania Saturday show.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her entrance for an in-ring promo. Flair said three things have been used against her since she started in the business – fear, insecurities, and nepotism. Flair said fear is a lack of understanding and is ignorance.

Flair said the industry wasn’t built on fear, it was built on respect. Flair she doesn’t fear Ripley, she respects her. Flair said the only thing she fears is her own potential. She said ran through a list of people she’s worked with, including The Bella Twins and Becky Lynch, and said she respected all of them.

Flair called out the crowd for giving her the “What?” treatment and said it was time for them to listen. Flair brought up nepotism claims that are used against her. She said she loves her father and will never apologize for continuing the greatest legacy in sports entertainment. “Diamonds are forever and so is Charlotte Flair,” she concluded…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo and it was fun to hear Charlotte work in some of her father’s signature lines at the end, but I can’t say that this moved me in any way regarding her match with Rhea Ripley. It felt like a filler promo that would be delivered at a time when the creative forces haven’t come up with an opponent for Flair, not a two weeks before a title match at WrestleMania promo. For whatever reason, it feels like Flair and Ripley are struggling to come up with meaningful things to say about their rivalry.

Cole hyped The KO Show with Sami Zayn as the guest. Owens and Zayn were shown having a light backstage chat while Owens spun around in an office chair…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance for his match against LA Knight. Rey’s wife Angie was shown smiling in the crowd… [C] Las Vegas imagery was shown… Magician and comedian Piff The Magic Dragon was shown in the crowd… LA Knight made his entrance…

2. Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight. Knight took offensive control early and put Rey down with a neckbreaker. Knight played to the crowd before covering Rey, who kicked out at one. Rey eventually took offensive control and went to the ropes, but he was distracted by Dominik Mysterio making his entrance. [C]