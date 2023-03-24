WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for the brand’s WrestleMania 39 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

-A weigh-in for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39

-Miz TV with guests Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center.