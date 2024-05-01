NXT TV rating: Spring Breakin’ Night Two

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 564,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 661,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.20 rating for Spring Breakin’ night one. Ouch. The numbers were way down from last week, yet similar to one year earlier when the May 2, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 568,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.