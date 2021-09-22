NXT TV viewership for week two of NXT 2.0

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 746,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 770,000 viewers who watched last week’s premiere of NXT 2.0. NXT finished eleventh in the Tuesday cable ratings and drew a .20 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .21 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: These are fairly minor decreases in the viewership and rating. While it remains to be seen if the new approach to NXT will be a ratings success over the long haul, they are off to a decent start.