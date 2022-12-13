NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Deadline fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

-Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

-Lyra Valkyria debuts

Powell’s POV: It’s a busy week for NXT, as the brand will be taping television that will air in the weeks ahead. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center and features the fallout from NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).