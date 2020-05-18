WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Cash Wheeler, Godfather, Mike Bennett, Gino Brito, Vanessa Borne, Earl and Dave Hebner, Alex Wright, Buddy Roberts, Nancy Benoit, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE is advertising WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin in a non-title match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum Center. The event has been rescheduled for Monday, October 26, 2020.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) is 79. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela) is 32 today.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-Earl and Dave Hebner are 71.

-Alex Wright is 45.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of The Revolt is 33. He also worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) is 59.

-Mike Bennett, who worked as Mike Kanellis in WWE, is 35.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Freebird died at age 65 on November 26, 2012 due to pneumonia.



