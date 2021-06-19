Two wrestlers added to MLW Battle Riot

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

TJP‘s enters the Battle Riot in the prime of his career. With a defiant desire to seize a shot at the championship, TJP is talking a big game about winning the Riot to all around him. But what happens if TJP and Bu Ku Dao cross paths?

Gringo Loco is well-versed in chaotic clashes south of the border. The accomplished American luchador looks to use his unpredictable style to overwhelm 39 other participants as he seeks to secure a fast pass to the championship by winning the Battle Riot.

Will either be the last man standing at the end of the Battle Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.