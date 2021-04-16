WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Vickie Guerrero, Mia Yim, Paul London, Joe Doering, George Steele

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show will feature the fallout from WrestleMania 37 and both WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and new Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are advertied. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show includes New Japan Cup USA tournament semifinal matches. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show was in “best of” mode last week while heading into WrestleMania. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vickie Guerrero is 53.

-Paul London is 41.

-Joe Doering is 39.

-Mia Yim, who last worked as Reckoning in Retribution, is 32.

-The late George Steele (Jim Myers) was born on April 16, 1987. He died on February 16, 2017 at age 79.