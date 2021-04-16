What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament first round matches

April 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jordan Clearwater, Adrian Quest, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Hikuleo in a New Japan Cup USA tournament semifinal match.

-Brody King vs. Lio Rush in a New Japan Cup USA tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

