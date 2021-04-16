WWE names Pat McAfee the new Smackdown analyst

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to name Pat McAfee as the new analyst of Friday Night Smackdown.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” said McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

McAfee will be joined at ringside every week by Michael Cole, VP of WWE’s on air announce talent and voice of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Powell’s POV: McAfee was downright obnoxious at times when he served as an NXT Takeover pre-show host, but he became a fantastic heel wrestler. While I’m looking forward to seeing how he does as a color commentator, here’s hoping that he will eventually get in the ring on Smackdown at some point because he did a terrific job during his NXT outings. Join me for my live review of Smackdown tonight beginning at 7CT/8ET.