AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion coverage, Nikki Cross, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for tonight’s live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes MLW Founder Court Bauer making a rare television appearance. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 64.

-Orlando Jordan is 47.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 32.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.