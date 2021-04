CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Cameron Grimes, Kushida vs. Oney Lorcan for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Sarray vs. Zoey Stark, LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis, The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango, Ever-Rise vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, and more ()…

Click here for the April 20 NXT TV audio review.

