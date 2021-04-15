What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential moves to Thursdays, topic for tonight’s show, season three premiere details

April 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will look back on the Road Warriors edition. The 90-minute show is hosted by Conrad Thompson and show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner. Confidential airs Thursdays at 8:30CT/9:30ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: The Bruiser Brody episode will be replayed at 7CT/8ET and will run up to the new edition. The new episode will also be replayed tonight at 11CT/12ET followed by another replay of the Brody episode at 12:30CT/1:30ET.

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential moves to Thursdays starting with tonight’s episode. The Dark Side of the Ring season three premiere is set for Thursday, May 6 with a two-hour show on the life and death of Brian Pillman.

