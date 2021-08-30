AEW Dark Elevation taping spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from all major pro wrestling tapings and live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, send an email to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AEW Dark Elevation TV Tapings

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Chris Vetter

1. Daniel Garcia beat Tylor Sullivan at 1:00. Garcia clamped on a leglock and the unknown guy tapped out.

2. Jora Johl (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Kal Herro at 1:05. Herro was announced as being from Wisconsin and got a nice pop. Herro performed an early move; Hardy called Johl over to him, and he slapped Johl in the face. Johl fired up, hit several quick blows, then a running (Claymore) kick to the chest for the pin.

3. Emi Sakura defeated Ashley D’Amboise at 4:05. Emi tied up D’Amboise in a nice surfboard, and of course, dominated the offense. She won it with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over her knee. Good match.

4. Nyla Rose and Diamante defeated Big Swole and Julia Hart. Swole started and the crowd chanted, “We Want Julia!” Swole hit a nice spear on Rose. The heels had some really good team moves. Rose nailed a sit0down powerbomb on Hart for the pin. Really good for the time given.

5. Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace at 1:32. Fun while it lasted. Martin hit his double jump backflip into a stunner. Martin won it with a swinging Death Valley Driver.

6. Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck at 2:47. Rosa dominated with some mat holds, and won it with a modified Air Raid Crash.

7. Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens at 3:07. Bowens came out to the Acclaimed song. Cage showed off some good ring-work. Cage hit a nice German release suplex. Bowens came back with an Angle Slam. Bowens went to the top rope and leaped at Cage, but Cage caught him, held him for a vertical suplex, and nailed the Drill Claw for the pin. After the match, Hobbs and Hook attacked. Once they had Cage subdued, Ricky Starks came out and taunted Cage.

8. Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless at 2:50. We saw Reckless on either Elevation or Dark earlier this week, and she is really, really short. Shida acted almost like a heel, mocking Reckless’ height, and asking her to do a test of strength. Shida won with a basic vertical suplex into a slam for the pin.

9. Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol defeated Luther and Serpentico at 4:57. Fun way to wrap up the Elevation matches. Guevara got a massive pop. Really good action, with Serpentico and Fuego showing off some good lucha-style action. Guevara hit his Go To Hell on Luther for the pin, while Fuego Del Sol hit his Tornado DDT on Serpentico to keep him at bay.