AEW Double or Nothing lineup: Two title matches set for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship
-Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship
Powell’s POV: Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the AEW International Title. Mone won, er, was simply announced as Willow’s challenger. AEW pay-per-views typically cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms.
Be the first to comment