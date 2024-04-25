AEW Double or Nothing lineup: Two title matches set for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the AEW International Title. Mone won, er, was simply announced as Willow’s challenger. AEW pay-per-views typically cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms.