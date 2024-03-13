AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s “Big Business” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship
-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston, Pac, and Penta El Zero Miedo
-Darby Allin vs. Jay White
-Willow Nightingale vs. Riho
-Hook and Chris Jericho vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.
