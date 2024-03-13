AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s “Big Business” edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship

-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston, Pac, and Penta El Zero Miedo

-Darby Allin vs. Jay White

-Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

-Hook and Chris Jericho vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).