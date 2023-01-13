Dot Net Awards 2022: Vote for the Best Tag Team January 13, 2023 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS Dot Net Awards 2022: Vote for the Best Tag Team “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher Randy Orton and Matt Riddle Mike Bennett and Matt Taven Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar Alex Reynolds and John Silver Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) “Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Julius Creed and Brutus Creed “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid Jeff Cobb and Great O Khan Kayden Carter and Katana Chance “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewgcwimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnjpw strongnxtpro wrestlingrohwwe
