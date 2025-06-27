MLW “Summer of the Beasts” results (6/26): Vetter’s review of Matt Riddle vs. Kenta for the MLW Championship, Último Guerrero vs. Alex Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Title

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW “Summer of the Beasts”

Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed live June 26, 2025, on the MLW YouTube Page

Joe Dombrowski, Tom Lawlor, and Austin Aries provided commentary. This is a small venue; the crowd might be 400-500. Lighting and overall production are really good.

* Rich Palladino is our ring announcer. Cesar Duran has a surprise tag team to take on the champs. Who will it be?

1. Rugido and Magnus vs. “The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer (w/Saint Laurent) for the MLW Tag Team titles. The champs came out first. The Skyscrapers marched into the ring and immediately attacked them; they hadn’t even taken off their jackets yet. I started my stopwatch at first contact; I never did hear a bell. Magnus hit a 619 on Dijak. Rugido hit a jumping knee that dropped Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin) at 1:30, and the luchadors kept Bishop down early on. Dyer hit a buckle bomb on Magnus at 3:00. Dijak whipped Magnus into the guardrails on the floor, then hit a Mafia Kick against the barricade.

Back in the ring, they worked over Magnus and hit a team back suplex for a nearfall. Dijak picked up Magnus and tossed him across the ring and got a nearfall at 5:30. Magnus finally hit an enzuigiri on Dyer. Rugido got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick on Dijak for a nearfall, then a crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Dijak hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. Rugido hit a German Suplex on Dyer for a nearfall at 8:30. Dyer caught Rugido coming off the ropes, and he hit a Death Valley Driver. Dijak immediately hit a moonsault on Rugido for the pin! New champs!

Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak defeated Magnus and Rugido to win the MLW Tag Team Titles at 9:06.

* Bishop and Dijak celebrated with the former champs, but then they struck the luchadores with the tag belts.

* A video package aired for Ikuro Kwon, who called himself “the lucha hunter.” He doesn’t care about legacy or tradition.

2. Brock Anderson vs. Anthony Greene. A video aired of Brock beating up Brett Ryan Gosselin and kicking him out of the Rogue Horsemen (and out of MLW!) Dombrowski noted all of Greene’s credentials, including his NOAH run. Aries said Greene is missing one thing — he’s not mean! Brock’s belly has gotten much bigger since he left AEW. Shoulder blocks and basic offense early on. Brock dropped him with a punch, and he stomped on the left arm. Greene hit an Irish Whip for a nearfall at 3:30. They brawled on the floor, and Greene accidentally chopped the ring post.

In the ring, Greene hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30. Brock hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down. Brock hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Greene hit an Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a plancha to the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Greene missed a top-rope moonsault, but he hit a superkick. Brock hit a DDT out of nowhere for the pin. Solid match; the better wrestler lost.

Brock Anderson defeated Anthony Greene at 7:53.

* A video package aired for Yuki Kamifuku and Wakana Uehara. I’m not sure if I’ve seen either woman before.

* Backstage, Templario (in a red mask with white trim tonight) spoke to Cesar Duran and Selina De La Renta. Duran told him to go after what he wants. He told Templario to prove he wants a title shot.

3. Yuki Kamifuku vs. Wakana Uehara. Wakana wore glittery red. Yuki, age 32, is “the casual beauty” and apparently is a model; she wore silver and metallic blue. She appears to be fairly tall; her bio says 5’8″, but she looks taller than that. (If they have a bell, it’s really quiet. I started the stopwatch at first contact.) They tied up on the mat. Yuki hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Wakana hit a bodyslam for a nearfall.

Dombrowski said that Shotzi is coming to MLW. Yuki tied her in an Octopus Stretch. Yuki hit a flying kick for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a Mafia Kick that dropped Wakana. Wakana hit a snap suplex and tied up the left arm on the mat. She got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 6:30, then a dropkick. Yuki hit a suplex, then a running leg lariat for the pin. Good match.

Yuki Kamifuku defeated Wakana Uehara at 7:11.

* Shotzi came out of the back. She has a broken bone in her lower left arm, and it’s wrapped up. (Did that happen last weekend in GCW? It was a pretty wild brawl with Atticus Cogar last Friday.) She got on the mic and said the women’s division in MLW is about to be on fire, and she’s looking forward to facing Yuki in the future. Ava Everett marched into the ring, grabbed a mic, and confronted Shotzi. Ava called herself an “international superstar.” (I believe she has competed in Germany’s wXw.) Shotzi said she’s ready for a match right now! That brought out Salina De La Renta! She’s VP of talent relations now. She made the match for “Blood and Thunder.” (Is that the name of the taping that will be done later in the evening? I presume so.) It will air Aug. 9.

* Footage aired of Kenta arriving at the building earlier in the day. We then went to footage of Paul Walter Hauser and Paul London hanging out backstage. London doesn’t want to go for the tag titles with PWH. He said he’s not a ‘novelty attraction,’ and he can “still go.”

* A commercial aired for the next live MLW show in Dallas on Sept. 13, so yes, that Shotzi-Ava match is likely already recorded. We then had a video package for the Opera Cup. The brackets were up for just a few seconds; I’ll have to find it later and study it. Austin Aries is in the tournament!

4. “Divebomb” Diego Hill vs. Kushida. I’ve been praising high-flyer Diego Hill for a couple of years now; he’s a mix of Wes Lee and Cedric Alexander, and this match will easily be his most-viewed match. (He just debuted in ROH in a loss to Lance Archer.) Quick reversals and Diego hit some armdrags and a doublestomp to the back. Hill backed Kushida into a corner and hit a chop. Kushida tied Diego in a hammerlock and targeted the left arm.

Diego hit some chops and punches, then a Lethal Injection, and they were both down at 4:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Diego hit a Superman Punch and some quick kicks and got a nearfall. Diego hit an Asai Moonsault; there was not a lot of room on the floor for that,, and he got a “holy shit!” chant. He hit a top-rope flying forearm for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded blows on the ropes in the corner, and Diego hit some headbutts.

Kushida flipped him off the top rope to the mat, and Kushida applied a cross-armbreaker as they fell to the mat. I thought Diego was going to tap out right away, but he powered his way to his feet. He went for a handspring back elbow, but Kushida kicked out the arm. Kushida hit a Shotei palm strike. Diego got a rollup for a nearfall. Kushida hit a basement dropkick. Kushida finally hit the Back to the Future (small package driver) for the pin. The commentators heaped praise on the performance and fight Diego brought here.

Kushida defeated Diego Hill at 9:03.

* Cesar Duran came to the ring and he offered Diego an MLW contract! The crowd popped as Diego was handed the contract to sign. “Have your lawyer look at it first!” Aries shouted. Diego signed it and the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!”

* Mistico came to the ring. Several guys in black military gear ran into the ring and tried to attack him but he fought them off. Another guy got in the ring and hit a low blow. He took off a lucha mask he was wearing, and it was MJF !!!!!! The crowd went nuts and we got a “holy shit!” chant. “Mistico, while you are laying down there, holding your cucaracha, I’m not done with you, not by a long shot!,” MJF said. He said he was going to embarrass MJF and his country, and he stormed out. That was perfectly done. Kudos to MLW and AEW for making this happen. I’m sure it will get some play on AEW TV, and it undoubtedly means more people will check out this show. A true win-win.

5. Ultimo Guerrero vs. Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW National Title. Before the bell, Matthew Justice came to the ring. He called Hammerstone a “juiced-up freak.” He wants a fight! Cesar Duran came out and asked the crowd what they had to say, and the fans agreed they wanted this to be a three-way!

5. Ultimo Guerrero vs. Alexander Hammerstone vs. Matthew Justice for the MLW National Openweight Title. UG and Justice both chopped Hammerstone. Alexander hit a double clothesline. Hammerstone was knocked to the floor, so Guerrero and Justice locked up. Justice hit some Stinger Splashes. Guerrero hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. Justice hit a tornado DDT on UG for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Hammerstone hit a top-rope missile dropkick onto both of them. Hammerstone hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Justice, then one on Guerrero. Hammerstone hit a Burning Hammer slam on Justice for a nearfall at 4:00.

Guerrero hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Justice. Guerrero hit a second-rope Gordbuster (faceplant) for a nearfall on Hammerstone. They got up and traded chops, as Justice was down on the floor. Hammerstone hit a Claymore Kick on UG; Justice hit a spear into the ring on Hammerstone and they were all down at 6:30. They all got up and traded chops and punches. Hammerstone hit an intentional low blow punt kick on Justice, then a twisting bodyslam on Guerrero. Aries pretended the low blow was an accident. UG crotched Justice in the corner, then he hit a reverse superplex, dropping Justice stomach-first to the mat for a quick pin; Hammerstone was a second too late to break it up.

Ultimo Guerrero defeated Matthew Justice and Alexander Hammerstone to retain the MLW National Openweight Title at 8:34.

* Hammerstone got on the mic. He noted he left MLW at the top, as the locker room leader. “You should never have let me go. I’m not talking about the office, I’m talking about the boys in the back. You should have all fought and scratched and clawed to keep me here.” He said he no longer wants to be the locker room leader; he wants to be the locker room ruler! He said Matt Riddle “is not a threat to me.” Justice and Hammerstone brawled some more.

6. Matt Riddle vs. Kenta for the MLW Heavyweight Title. Dombrowski said there is “a dream match atmosphere.” The bell rang, but they just glared at each other from across the ring, and we had alternating chants for both men. They finally locked up about 100 seconds in, then quickly separated. Riddle posed in the corner and got cheers. They went to the mat and traded reversals. Riddle went for a stunner at 4:00, but Kenta pushed him away. Riddle hit a gut-wrench suplex. He went for a senton, but Kenta got his knees up to block it. Kenta hit a mule kick to the head. Riddle hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron as Kenta stood on the floor.

In the ring, Riddle hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then he hit the senton for a nearfall at 6:00. A second senton got another nearfall. Kenta caught a leg and struck the knee, and he took control. He hit some stiff kicks to the spine and kept Riddle grounded. He hit his own senton for a nearfall at 8:00, and he applied a leg lock around the neck. Kenta hit some roundhouse kicks to the ribs in the corner, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip. On the floor, Riddle hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, but Kenta caught the leg and hit another sharp elbow on the knee at 11:00.

Back in the ring, Kenta playfully kicked at Riddle as Matt was on his knees. Riddle got up and hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Matt leapt off the top rope, but Kenta caught his head and hit a stunner to get a nearfall at 12:30. Kenta hit a Helluva Kick and a hesitation dropkick in the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Matt hit a standing powerbomb, then a knee to the cheek for a nearfall at 14:00. Riddle hit an Exploder Suplex and another senton, but he missed a moonsault.

Kenta immediately dragged Riddle to the mat and applied a crossface on the mat and cranked on Matt’s head. Riddle reached the ropes. Kenta hit a jumping knee to the back, then a Tiger Suplex and a running knee for a nearfall at 16:00. They traded forearm strikes. Kenta hit some paintbrush open-hand slaps, and he again blocked a stunner. Riddle finally hit the stunner, then the Bro-stone (leaping Tombstone piledriver) for a clean, decisive pin. That was really good.

Matt Riddle defeated Kenta to retain the MLW Heavyweight Title at 17:18.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show. I seem to typically like the live shows, while the taped episodes often have the ‘B-tier talent’ that don’t do as much for me. I’ll narrowly go with the main event for best match, ahead of Kushida-Hill. If Dijak isn’t in the world title picture, I have no problem with him holding the tag belts.

I love that they’ve signed Diego Hill. New faces were needed after MLW jettisoned Alex Kane, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Delmi Exo, and Janai Kai in the past month. (And possibly more I don’t know about?) Just a fantastic showing for him, and Kushida was a perfect opponent to make him shine in his debut. I’ve already written how much I love the MJF surprise. There will be people watching this today who otherwise wouldn’t have bothered with MLW.

Sometimes MLW has really frustrated me, but this was MLW at its best. No Salina-Duran telenovela drama. No Paul Walter Hauser out-wrestling half the roster. No disgusting, bloody violent matches. No Okumura or Kojima or CW Anderson, moving at three-quarters speed. No lengthy promos by Saint Laurent. No sign of Eric Bischoff. If I had one complaint here, I would have liked to have seen the talented Anthony Greene win. Check out this show, for free, on their YouTube channel.