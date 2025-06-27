WWE Speed – Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament continues as @theahail_wwe takes on @nikkita_wwe! Who will punch their ticket to the Semifinals? pic.twitter.com/8F1FIaHSja — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025

Powell’s POV: Hail won the match and will face Alba Fyre on Wednesday for the right to challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.