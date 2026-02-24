WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Full list of Elimination Chamber entrants, plus two title matches, and the mystery crate reveal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Jey Uso in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis open the mystery crate that reads: “Deliver To WWE, Do Not Open Until 2/28/26”

Powell’s POV: Jey Uso and Raquel Rodriguez won the last qualifying matches on Raw. Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan revealed on Raw that she will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, and men’s Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns previously announced that he will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42.

Join me for my live review of the Elimination Chamber event as it streams Saturday on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. There is also a two-hour countdown special and a post show. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).