WrestleMania 42 lineup: Four title matches and an open challenge advertised for the biggest weekend of the year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. the men’s Elimination Chamber winner for the WWE Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. the women’s Elimination Chamber winner for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Brock Lesnar holds and open challenge

Powell’s POV: Women’s Royal Rumble winner Morgan revealed on Monday’s Raw that she will challenge Vaquer at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman announced the open challenge for Brock Lesnar. We’ll know a lot more about the lineup coming out of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. WWE premium live events stream on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).