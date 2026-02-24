NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania” results (2/24): Vetter’s review of Mistico and Mascara Dorada vs. Magnus and Averno, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Templario vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero, and Soberano Jr.

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “CMLL Fantastica Mania”

February 24, 2026, in Osaka, Japan, at Edion Arena Osaka

Streamed live on New Japan World

This show had Japanese-only commentary. This is a large gym with all seating on the floor. It’s pretty packed with 800 to 1,000 fans, and I don’t doubt it’s officially a sellout. I’m once again irritated that they don’t have on-screen graphics to identify the wrestlers.

1. Stigma vs. Daiki Nagai. Stigma wore a blue-and-white mask, blue pants, and a title belt. Nagai knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Stigma hit a dropkick at 2:00. Nagai hit a dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. He put Stigma in a Boston Crab at 4:00. They traded forearm strikes, and Nagai hit a spinebuster. Stigma hit a senton for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a running backpack stunner, then a frog splash for the pin. Decent.

Stigma defeated Daiki Nagai at 6:49.

2. Tiger Mask and Satoshi Kojima vs. Masatora Yasuda and Hijo De Stuka Jr. Kojima and Yasuda opened, and they immediately traded chops. Tiger Mask entered and hit a huracanrana on Stuka Jr., who wore blue-and-black. Yasuda and Stuka Jr. worked over Tiger Mask. TM hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee on Stuka at 4:30 and tagged in Kojima. Satoshi hit his rapid-fire chops in the corner on Stuka. Stuka hit a dropkick on Kojima, then a twisting plancha to the floor onto him. In the ring, Yasuda hit some snap suplexes on Tiger Mask for a nearfall at 6:30. Tiger Mask hit a piledriver and a Tiger Suplex for the pin on Yasuda.

Tiger Mask and Satoshi Kojima defeated Masatora Yasuda and Hijo De Stuka Jr. at 7:51.

3. Shoma Kato, Master Wato, and Okumura vs. “House of Torture” Sho, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi. Sho spoke on the mic before the bell, then the HoT attacked. Kanemaru and Okumura traded kicks while the others went to the floor. Shoma jumped in and hit some dropkicks at 2:00. Yujiro hit a running kick to the side of Shoma’s head. The HoT took turns bodyslamming Kato, one after another! All six started fighting. Wato (wearing Mexican red-white-green pants) got in, but the HoT began working him over.

Okumura entered and hit a double clothesline, then an Exploder Suplex at 5:30. Wato battled Kanemaru, with Wato hitting a bulldog for a nearfall. Wato hit a flip dive to the floor. Shoma hit a headscissors takedown on Sho at 7:00. Sho hit a spear and a series of quick kicks for a nearfall on Shoma. Those two traded rollups. Shoma applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Kanemaru made the save. Sho hit a suplex, then he put Kato in a Boston Crab, sat down on the lower back for added pressure, and Shoma tapped out.

Sho, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Shoma Kato, Master Wato, and Okumura at 10:31.

4. Tatsuya Matsumoto, Futuro, Ryusuke Taguchi, and El Desperado vs. “The Unbound Co.” Titan, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, and Taichi Ishimori. Again, fitting with the lucha theme, Ishimori, Yota, and Taguchi all wore masks. Despe and Ishimori opened. Ishimori hit a huracanrana. Futuro — dressed in bright neon red — entered and hit some quick armdrags. Shingo and Taguchi entered at 2:30, and they traded armdrags. Taguchi hit his mid-ring buttbump.

The Unbound Co. crotched Taguchi on the top rope, and they took turns striking the ropes for some juvenile humor. Tsuji wore a suit essentially, but he was in the ring, as he worked over Desperado’s arm. Titan hit a springboard stomp on Despe’s arm at 6:30. Titan began untying Futuro’s mask! Yota accidentally chopped Ishimori. Futuro hit a springboard dropkick on Yota. Futuro hit a corner moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Despe hit a spinebuster on Ishimori. Ishimori fired back with a handspring-back-spin kick, then a moonsault to the floor.

Taguchi and Shingo did some comedy, and Taguchi hit a plancha to the floor on Shingo. In the ring, Matsumoto hit a dropkick on Titan, then he put Titan in a Boston Crab. Titan hit a superkick. Ishimori hit a rolling DVD. Titan hit a double stomp on Matsumoto for the pin. A very light-hearted match with a heavy dose of comedy.

Titan, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, and Taichi Ishimori defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto, Futuro, Ryusuke Taguchi, and El Desperado at 11:04.

5. Templario, Atlantis, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Soberano Jr., Hechicero, and Ultimo Guerrero. Templario wore his white gear today, and he opened against a masked Ultimo Guerrero. They traded some rollups and had a standoff. They traded some armdrags. Atlantis Jr. got in against the black-clad Soberano. Atlantis entered at 5:00 and locked up with Hechicero. Hechicero hit a running kick on Atlantis, who rolled to the floor. Lucha rules, so Templario jumped in.

The rudos began working over Atlantis Jr. The rudos tugged on Atlantis’ mask. On the floor, Soberano hit a superkick on Templario at 8:00. Guerrero hit a clothesline in the ring on Templario, who then hit a huracanrana on Hechicero. Those two traded some good reversals. Templario hit a huracanrana on Soberano. Atlantis Jr. and Soberano Jr. battled, and it spilled to the floor at 12:00.

In the ring, Soberano chopped Atlantis. Atlantis pushed the rudos into each other. Guerrero finally removed his mask, and he traded rollups with Atlantis. Atlantis started hitting tilt-a-whirl backbreakers over his knee. Atlantis rolled up Hechicero for a nearfall at 14:00. Hechicero tied Atlantis’ arm behind his back, and Atlantis tapped out. Decent.

Soberano Jr., Hechicero, and Ultimo Guerrero defeated Templario, Atlantis, and Atlantis Jr. at 14:23.

6. Mascara Dorada and Mistico vs. Magnus and Averno in the tag tournament finale. Averno and Mistico opened. Mistico’s gear today is white-and-bright pink. Mistico hit a huracanrana on Magnus. Dorada dove through the ropes at 2:00, but the rudos caught him and slammed him on the thin mat at ringside! Magnus crotched Dorada around the ring post. In the ring, Magnus tugged on Mistico’s mask. The rudos worked over Mistico and kept him in their corner. Magnus bit Mistico’s boot at 5:30.

Magnus hit a low blow as they kept working him over. Dorada hit a huracanrana at 8:30, and Mistico hit a huracanrana. The babyfaces hit stereo rope dives. In the ring, Mistico hit a huracanrana on Magnus, then one on Averno at 11:00. He dove to the floor and hit a huracanrana on Averno. In the ring, Mistico hit a top-rope crossbody block on Magnus for a nearfall. Magnus hit a powerslam, so Mistico hit a powerslam for a nearfall, but Averno made the save.

Magnus hit a Crucifix Driver. Mistico hit a Frankensteiner on Averno for a nearfall at 14:00. Dorada missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. The rudos applied stereo cross-armbreakers, but the technicos made it to the ropes at 16:00. Dorada hit a top-rope dive into an armdrag. He hit a running Shooting Star Press from the apron onto Averno, who was lying on the floor! In the ring, Mistico spun Magnus to the mat, locked in the Fujiwara Armbar, and Magnus immediately tapped out. Good action.

Mascara Dorada and Mistico defeated Magnus and Averno at 16:57 to win the tag team tournament.

* Mistico and Mascara Dorada posed with three-foot-tall trophies.

Final Thoughts: A good main event, but not a great one, either. It was fun, but it wasn’t a must-see. That actually summarizes the whole show. Again, while I generally avoid posting star ratings, to me, a “good match” is between 2.5 stars and 3.25 stars… and only the main event reached that level for me here. If they had dropped Atlantis and Ultimo Guerrero from that six-man tag, that could have been a heckuva tag match, but instead, a lot of that match felt like it was going at three-quarters speed. I’m such a big fan of Shingo and Yota… and they were brought down to Taguchi’s juvenile humor level, so their match wound up being disappointing to me.