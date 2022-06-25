NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship (Rosser must leave NJPW Strong if he loses)

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

-David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.