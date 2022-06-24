06/24 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus face The Usos to qualify for MITB, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Shotzi vs. Tamina in MITB qualifiers, The Viking Raiders return

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus face The Usos to qualify for MITB, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Shotzi vs. Tamina in MITB qualifiers, The Viking Raiders return, and more (24:11)…

Click here for the June 24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

